FTC proposes to drastically broaden scope of inquiry into proposed mergers

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed to expand the volume and type of information it will require of companies seeking to merge with competitors, a move the agency said is predicated in part on concerns about the influence of non-U.S. entities in American markets. Whatever one thinks of the justifications, this proposal would not only dramatically expand the volume of data required of those who propose to merge with other companies, but also add a large volume of work to agency staff at a time when the FTC is complaining that it lacks the resources to do its job.