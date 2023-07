Touchlab initiates nurse robot pilot study

To date the use of robots in nursing has been limited to getting them to fetch and carry supplies, take samples to the lab, remotely measure temperatures, or maybe provide social stimulation. Now in Laakso Hospital, Helskini, Finland, a robot is getting hands on to patients on a stroke ward, in a three-month pilot designed to assess which of 350 tasks in a nurse’s job description it is best suited to perform.