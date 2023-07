Biopharma nonprofit deals and grants May 2023

Nonprofit deal value plummets while biopharma grant value holds steady

Both the value and number of reported biopharma nonprofit deals has fallen significantly, being at the lowest amount in the past five years. Compared to the first five months of last year, the value of biopharma nonprofit deals has decreased by about 63%. Meanwhile, money raised via grants has fallen slightly, 6.11%, but is vastly less than the value and number seen in 2020.