UK’s MHRA formally accepts extended timeline for acceptance of CE mark

The difficulties in rolling out the EU’s Medical Device Regulation are well known, but the attendant delays continue to exert ripple effects in other markets. The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has formally extended the time frame for acceptance of existing CE marked devices into the U.K. market, another demonstration of the ongoing turmoil associated with the herky-jerky deployment of the MDR.