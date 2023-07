Cancer

LT-540-717, a novel FLT3 inhibitor with promising efficacy in models of FLT3-mutant AML

Researchers from China Pharmaceutical University have reported the discovery of novel orally bioavailable fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibitors as potential candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Synthesis and optimization of a novel series of FLT3 inhibitors led to the identification of LT-540-717 as the lead candidate.