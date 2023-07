Biogen, Eisai FDA win with Leqembi ‘a big deal’ in AD space; CMS on board, too

The black box warning appended to the label of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) drug Leqembi (lecanemab) took some on Wall Street mildly aback but failed to surprise others, as analysts mulled what the full approval, granted July 6 by the U.S. FDA, might mean for other developers in the space.