Hemodiafiltration technology significantly reduces mortality rate in kidney failure patients

The mortality rate of patients with kidney failure can be significantly reduced if they are treated with high-dose hemodiafiltration compared with the more commonly used high-flux hemodialysis, according to a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The results from the CONVINCE trial pave the way for the increased adoption of hemodiafiltration as a therapeutic option to treat patients with end-stage kidney disease.