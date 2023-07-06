BioWorld - Thursday, July 6, 2023
Newco news

Precision target discovery at forefront for immunotherapy start-up Cartography

July 5, 2023
By Caroline Richards
Most drug developers working in the immunotherapy space focus on existing therapeutic targets when developing cancer drugs, optimizing ways of drugging them via engineering modalities such as CAR T-cell approaches, CRISPR editing or antibody-drug conjugates that deliver toxic payloads. The angle of one company – Cartography Biosciences – is the opposite to this. Its modus operandi is to pinpoint the immunological targets first, leveraging tools that already exist, before building therapies around them.
