Neurology/Psychiatric

Cellular ups and downs could bring insights into Alzheimer’s

With the approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab, Eli Lilly & Co.) and Leqembi (lecanemab, Eisai Co. Ltd.), there are finally amyloid-targeting drugs available for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). What’s not available, though, are rose-colored glasses of the prescription strength that would make these approvals look like AD’s happy ending. The biopharma industry is already well aware of the need for broader horizons. Roughly three-quarters of drugs now in clinical development for AD target neither amyloid-β (Aβ) nor tau. Still, the genetic evidence from familial AD strongly implicates Aβ processing in AD’s origins. In his opening plenary talk at the European Academy of Neurology 2023 annual conference, Thomas Südhof suggested new ways to look at the clinical data.