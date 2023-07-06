Cancer

Foxy-5 as an antineoplastic agent with efficacy in models of AML

It has been previously demonstrated that the WNT gene/protein family member WNT5A is down-regulated in leukemia, and low expression of this tumor suppressor has been correlated with disease progression and poor prognosis. In a recent study, researchers from Universidade Estadual de Campina aimed to assess the role of WNT5A in leukemia and evaluate the effects of Foxy-5, (Wntresearch AB) a WNT5A-mimicking compound, on the progression of this disease.