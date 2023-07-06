Immuno-oncology

Poseida to advance allogeneic dual CAR T therapy targeting CD19 and CD20 for B-cell malignancies

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. has received FDA clearance of its IND application for P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, an allogeneic dual chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate being developed for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies in partnership with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. The company is actively focused on opening clinical sites for a phase I study in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.