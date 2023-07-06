BioWorld - Thursday, July 6, 2023
Immuno-oncology

Lift successfully produces first-in-class neutrophil-based cell therapy from iPSCs

July 6, 2023
No Comments
Lift Biosciences Ltd. has announced successful proof-of-concept production of its patented cancer-killing alpha neutrophils from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The proof of concept using In-Lift, the company’s second-generation platform, which is derived from iPSCs has shown that the alpha neutrophil type cells produced from iPSCs are able to be activated by chemokines released by tumors and that the cells actively destroy cancer cells.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology