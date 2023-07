CMS faces lawsuit over existing home health rule as new rule out for comment

The U.S. CMS posted a draft rule for home health payments for calendar year 2024, but the agency is not out of the woods yet with the established rule for CY 2023. The National Association for Homecare & Hospice (NAHC) announced July 6 that it has filed a lawsuit in the District Court for the District of Columbia seeking a reversal of rate cuts imposed by the agency for 2023, the results of which could spill over into the current round of rulemaking for home health payments.