South Korea ramps up efforts to adopt digital health technologies

South Korea is making progress towards incorporating digital medical devices into its health care system and facilitating reimbursements, but these efforts may require giving up some entrenched practices. “Digital medical devices” covers a broad range of products, including software and technologies used in therapeutic interventions. They are usually supported by technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, machine learning, sensors and wearables, data analytics and others that can facilitate the shift from traditional health care into the digital world.