Thirona secures $2.73M in funding from EIC for AI-based lung platform

Thirona BV has been awarded $2.73 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to fast-track the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-based lung platform to analyze chest CT imaging. In competition with 554 other submissions, Thirona was one of 51 innovative technology companies awarded the EIC accelerator program grant, the total budget for which is €261 million (US$286.28 million) in 2023.