Med-tech financings June 2023

$1.7B raised by med-tech in June as financing contraction continues

Med-tech companies raised a total of $1.7 billion in financings in June, a decrease of 21.64% compared to the same month last year. Volume of med-tech financings are also down: 30 in June 2023 compared to 41 in June 2022. Numbers are down significantly from the 56 financings worth $4.45 billion in June 2021, 76 financings worth $5.27 billion in June 2020, and 47 worth $2.08 billion in June 2019.