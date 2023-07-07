Tolerogenixx raises $8M to continue development of immune tolerance cell therapy in kidney transplant

Tolerogenixx GmbH raised €7 million (US$7.6 million) in an extension to its series A round, which will enable it to continue phase IIb development of a cell therapy that induces donor-specific immune tolerance in kidney transplant recipients. At the same time, the company disclosed five-year follow-up data from a phase Ib trial of the therapy, which demonstrated that recipients continue to have stable graft function and to avoid acute rejection and severe opportunistic infections while on a reduced regimen of immunosuppressive drugs.