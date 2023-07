Cancer

Some cancers could be addicted to aneuploidy

Alterations in chromosome number can play a role in cancer progression. An analysis of recurrent aneuploidies, such as the duplication of the long arm of chromosome 1, revealed that it was required for the proliferation of cancer cells carrying this alteration, an effect that was similar to so-called oncogene addiction. These findings have therapeutic implications that could benefit cancer patients depending on the genetic singularity of their tumor cells.