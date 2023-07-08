BioWorld - Saturday, July 8, 2023
Stakeholders seek clarity on intended use, combo products in FDA’s change control draft

July 7, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s draft guidance for predetermined change control plans (PCCP) is a groundbreaking document for med-tech regulation, but stakeholders see a few holes in the draft version. One of the issues for device manufacturers is that the guidance seems to exclude any possibility of inclusion of a new intended use or indication for use in a PCCP, while others seek more detail on how this policy can be applied to the device component of a combination product, two elements that may prove complicated to address in the final guidance.
