Beigene nabs option to preclinical ADC candidate in $1.3B Dualitybio deal

Extending its efforts in the booming antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) space, Beigene Co. Ltd. tapped Duality Biologics Co. Ltd. in a deal that could be worth a potential $1.3 billion, picking up an option for rights to a preclinical-stage ADC candidate targeting select solid tumors. It marks the seventh $1 billion-plus ADC-focused deal so far in 2023 and the second for Dualitybio, which inked a potential $1.7 billion deal in April.