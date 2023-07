Moderna hits global stride with transatlantic RSV vaccine regulatory filing, China R&D investment

Moderna Inc. may have risen to prominence during the pandemic with its messenger RNA (mRNA)-based COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s now casting a net far larger and wider. The company said on July 5 that it is readying international approval for its second mRNA vaccine called mRNA-1345 for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-associated acute respiratory disease based on positive interim data from the ongoing Conquer RSV study in individuals 60 and older.