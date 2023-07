Biopharma financings June 2023

Biopharmas raise $6.82B in June, reflecting industry resilience

In June 2023, biopharmas collectively raised $6.82 billion through 109 financing transactions. The amount raised is 32.95% more than last June’s $5.13 billion, and the number of transactions is up 26.74%, compared to 86 in June 2022. This echoes the 23.34% increase seen in financings in the first half of 2023 compared to last year.