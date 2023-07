Newco news

Crossbow targets cancer with T-Bolt molecules and $80M series A

Taking aim at the elusive place where stubborn cancer cells multiply, Crossbow Therapeutics Inc. has launched with $80 million in funds through a series A round. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company plans to advance its novel therapies, which mimic T-cell receptors and target peptide-loaded major histocompatibility complexes on cancer cells. If all goes well, the first product will be in the clinic in 2025.