Nodthera says oral NLRP3 inhibitor reduces inflammation in the brain

Nodthera Ltd. claims to be first to demonstrate it is possible to modulate the NLRP3 inflammasome in the brain, after showing there were reductions in inflammatory and disease-specific biomarkers in blood and cerebrospinal fluid after seven days of daily administration of its lead product, NT-0796, an oral NLRP3 inhibitor.