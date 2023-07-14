Sonio raises $14M to deploy prenatal screening solution in the US

Sonio SAS closed its series A fundraising round raising $14 million that will go some way in helping the company deliver on its mission to improve access to quality pregnancy monitoring for women everywhere through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Sonio has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) prenatal screening solution that automates ultrasound reporting while providing image quality control and detection of potential anomalies. The capital raise was led by Cross-Border Impact Ventures, a North American impact fund dedicated to the health of women and children.