Silk Road Medical may take a hit in new US Medicare draft for carotid artery stenting

The U.S. CMS is proposing to expand coverage of angioplasty and stenting for the carotid arteries to include patients who currently cannot receive this treatment for carotid artery stenosis outside of a clinical trial, generally a cause for celebration among device makers. However, Silk Road Medical Inc. is one possible exception to the overall picture as utilization of its transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) system may suffer as a result.