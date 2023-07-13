Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Synthetic antibiotics pack multiple punches against gram-positive bacteria

A chance discovery has led to a new class of antibiotics with multiple arms that interacted with the cell wall of gram-positive bacteria, inhibiting their assembly and disarming them. “It was an accidental discovery. We were using it to stain cells. We also were running evaluations of antibiotics. One of my former students came to me and said: ‘I think we have discovered something that is quite potent as an antibiotic,’” the senior author Xingyu Jiang, a chair professor at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen, China, told BioWorld.