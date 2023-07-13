Takeda withdraws U.S. BLA for dengue fever vaccine Qdenga

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has voluntarily withdrawn its U.S. BLA for its dengue fever vaccine, Qdenga (TAK-003), following discussions with the FDA centered on “aspects of data collection, which cannot be addressed within the current BLA review cycle,” the company said in a statement. News of the withdrawal comes more than a month after the May 23 Qdenga PDUFA date. The future plan for Qdenga in the U.S. will be further evaluated given the need for travelers and those living in dengue-endemic areas of the U.S., such as Puerto Rico.