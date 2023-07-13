BioWorld - Thursday, July 13, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Takeda withdraws U.S. BLA for dengue fever vaccine Qdenga

July 12, 2023
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has voluntarily withdrawn its U.S. BLA for its dengue fever vaccine, Qdenga (TAK-003), following discussions with the FDA centered on “aspects of data collection, which cannot be addressed within the current BLA review cycle,” the company said in a statement. News of the withdrawal comes more than a month after the May 23 Qdenga PDUFA date. The future plan for Qdenga in the U.S. will be further evaluated given the need for travelers and those living in dengue-endemic areas of the U.S., such as Puerto Rico.
BioWorld Regulatory Infection Vaccine Japan