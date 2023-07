Gaining clout in gout, Arthrosi adds $75M in series D

On the back of what Arthrosi Therapeutics LLC has called “remarkable efficacy and safety” data from a phase IIb trial of AR-882, a next-generation URAT1 inhibitor for treating gout, the company has padded its coffers with a $75 million series D round led by Guangrun Health Industry Co. Ltd. and backed by investors that include Reichstein Biotech Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Arthrosi’s China joint venture partner Apichope Pharmaceuticals.