Curvafix secures $39M in series C for pelvic repair, names new CEO

Curvafix Inc. sealed a $39 million series C financing round to support availability of its device, which treats fragility fractures of the pelvis (FFP). MVM Partners led the round with support from Sectoral Asset Management and other returning investors. Sectoral Asset Management led the $10.7 million series B for the company in 2020. The company has raised more than $60 million to date.