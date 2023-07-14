Theracosbio getting ‘zavvy’ to lower drug prices

Showing that much lower brand prices are possible, even in the U.S., Theracosbio Inc. announced July 13 that its diabetes drug, Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin), is coming to the U.S. market through the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. at a monthly price that’s less than the copay most patients have to pay for other drugs in the class. A new molecular entity approved in January to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes, Brenzavvy is an oral, once-daily sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor that will be available through Cost Plus Drugs with a monthly price tag of $47.85, plus shipping and handling. A 30-day supply of other SGLT2 inhibitors costs hundreds of dollars, with some approaching $600 a month.