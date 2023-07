Surf’s not up? First Wave phase II ‘likely’ missed efficacy endpoint

First Wave Biopharma Inc. is taking apart the top-line data from its phase II study of adrulipase for treating nutrition deficiencies in cystic fibrosis patients and seems unsure exactly what it found. The company said that while the initial data found the enhanced enteric microgranule delivery formulation of adrulipase was safe, well-tolerated and was an improvement over other formulations, the preliminary data also indicate that “it is likely the primary efficacy endpoint was not achieved.”