Cardiovascular

Inflammation-resolving compound has protective effects in myocardial infarction model

The endogenous human protein annexin A1 (ANXA1) is a driver of inflammatory resolution and has shown protective effects in several models of diseases with inflammatory components, including myocardial infarction. Researchers from Resother Pharma A/S and colleagues reported on the preclinical cardioprotective role of RTP-026, a peptide derived from the ANXA1 N-terminal region that acts as N-formyl peptide receptor 2 (FPR2) ligand. In vitro, testing of receptor selectivity and activation in FPR2-HEK-293 cells showed an EC50 value between 10 and 30 nM.