Musculoskeletal

Mutation of the IL-1 receptor causes autoinflammation leading to chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis

A new study on the interleukin 1 (IL-1) pathway and its involvement in systemic inflammation and autoinflammatory diseases has described a mutation of the IL-1 receptor type 1 (IL-1R1) receptor associated with chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO). The variant p.Lys131Glu of this receptor was identified in a patient with CRMO. A peripheral blood mononuclear cell analysis showed an inflammatory event in lymphocytes, especially in monocytes and neutrophils. The research was conducted by a group of scientists at Zhejiang University in China and reported in the July 11, 2023, issue of Immunity.