Neurology/Psychiatric

Aeterna Zentaris updates progress of development pipeline

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has offered an update on its development pipeline programs. Macimorelin acetate (AEZS-130), a ghrelin agonist approved and commercialized as a test for adult growth hormone deficiency, is in preclinical development for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company has now successfully developed an alternative formulation suitable for use in ALS.