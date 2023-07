Theseus Minos lead compound after skin DLTs prove Achilles heel in GIST

Dose-limiting toxicities in a phase I/II study led Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. to quit work with lead compound THE-630, a pan-variant KIT Inhibitor for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), but the company plans to nominate another such candidate in the same indication during the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, the firm is prioritizing THE-349, a fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor for non-small-cell lung cancer, due for an IND application in the fourth quarter of this year.