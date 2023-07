Quidel, Medtronic hit with class I recalls

Recalls are a fact of life in the medical technology space, and Medtronic plc and Quidel Cardiovascular Inc., have both been forced to report class I recalls. Dublin-based Medtronic announced a recall of more than 348,000 cardiac electrophysiology devices due to issues that could prevent high-voltage therapy while San Diego-based Quidel is recalling nearly 7,800 Triage cardiac panels because of a risk of false negatives for patients being assessed for an infarct.