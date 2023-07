Vitalconnect shows lively growth, raises $30M

Twelve years on, Vitalconnect Inc. continues to connect well with investors, raising $30 million in an oversubscribed series F in a still-tight market just 18 months after closing its last $39 million round and less than a year after receiving venture financing from Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc. The new funds will support continued growth of the company’s wireless patient monitoring systems, which are used in hospital and home settings.