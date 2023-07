Pfizer banks on Flagship companies for innovation in $7B deal

Venture firm Flagship Pioneering Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are each investing $50 million in a pact that could result in the development of 10 programs, each worth a potential $700 million in milestones. Altogether, if all products are successfully commercialized, the deal could be worth $7 billion, with milestone money going to Flagship and some of its 45 bioplatform companies.