T2 snags three-peat with C. auris test breakthrough device designation

T2 Biosystems Inc. received a third FDA breakthrough device designation with its direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test for Candida auris. The test joins its T2resistance panel and T2Lyme panel in gaining the breakthrough recognition and the increased access to the FDA that comes with it as the company seeks final approval or clearance. The C. auris test enables identification of the challenging pathogen in three to five hours instead of the several days often required to grow a culture traditionally.