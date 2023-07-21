Neko Health secures $65M for AI-driven full body scan technology

Neko Health AB reported it has secured $67 million in investment capital to develop its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven full body scanner beyond its home country, Sweden. This series A round was led by Berlin-based Lakestar Advisors GmbH, with participation from Atomico (UK) Partners LLP from London and General Catalyst Group Management LLC from Cambridge, Mass. “Our new concept in body digitization technology, capable of rapidly collecting large amounts of health data, will enable us to identify illness at an early stage and take preventive action,” Hjalmar Nilsonne, CEO and co-founder of Neko Health told BioWorld.