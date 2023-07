Edge Biologicals, Outset Medical snared by FDA warning letters

U.S. FDA warning letters to device makers seemed to be on pause for a couple of years, but the agency is picking up the pace with two warnings posted July 18. Outset Medical Inc., of San Jose, Calif., was previously known to be the recipient of a warning letter, but Edge Biologicals Inc. of Memphis, Tenn., took in a warning letter that is replete with repeat violations disclosed in 2015 and 2018, as well as a warning letter issued 11 years ago.