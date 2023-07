Magassist moves forward with ECMO in China's heart failure market

Taking a step forward in an increasingly crowded market that has long been dominated by non-Chinese players, Magassist Co. Ltd. got positive clinical results from its extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system Breathmo to provide support for patients with serious heart failure or lung failure, with a study showing that the system can provide pulmonary and cardiac support effectively and safely.