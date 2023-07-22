Q2 med-tech financings show improvement but still trend downward

While med-tech financings in the second quarter (Q2) rose by 24% over the first quarter (Q1) – an historically low Q1 – the overall funding landscape in 2023 has struggled to keep up with other years, with IPOs in particular hitting rock bottom. A total of $5.8 billion was raised in Q2 through 128 transactions. Combined with Q1, the amount for the first half of 2023 is $10.5 billion through 255 transactions. This is an overall drop in value during the first six months of 31% compared with the same timeframe in 2022. It also is down from 2017 – the next lowest year – by 22%.