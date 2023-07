Philips, Cook Medical pursue Medicare pass-through payments for CY 2024

Summer is the time when device makers press their cases for add-on and pass-through payments from the Medicare program, and this year’s draft hospital outpatient prospective payment system for calendar year 2024 is no exception. Both Cook Medical and Philips North America are pushing CMS for new technology pass-through (NTPT) payments for their offerings, but these two larger firms have a lot of company in the NTPT sweepstakes.