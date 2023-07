The BioWorld Insider Podcast: Biosimilars challenge to Humira revs up

A lot of biosimilar sponsors and wannabes are watching as the biosimilar competition in the U.S. unfolds to challenge the all-time biggest-selling drug, Humira from Abbvie Inc. In this episode, BioWorld Regulatory Editor Mari Serebrov and Tom Newcomer, vice president and head of U.S. market access at Samsung Bioepis, discuss the biosimilars landscape.