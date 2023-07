TURBT turnabout? DoR wide open for Urogen in bladder cancer after two phase III trials hit mark

Investors will have to wait for durability of response (DoR) data from Urogen Pharma Ltd.’s phase III Envision study with UGN-102 (mitomycin intravesical solution) in low-grade, intermediate-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, but urologists already characterize what’s available so far from that study, as well as Atlas – another late-stage experiment – as practice-changing.