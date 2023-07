Newco news

Artbio raises $23M to advance lead-based radioligand therapies for prostate cancer

The radiopharmaceuticals field is gaining traction as companies realize that by harnessing the power of radioactive atoms, they can create targeted and more effective cancer drugs which cause less damage to healthy tissues. As a result, competition for a place as a leading radiopharma firm is high, and the market is estimated to reach $11.5 billion by 2027.