CHMP says no to Mirati’s lung cancer treatment

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s cancer treatment Krazati (adagrasib) is having a tough time outside the U.S. The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) came out with a negative opinion on an MAA for treating KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The ruling came with a flurry of positive CHMP opinions for companies, including Abbvie Inc., Beigene Ltd. and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., plus a mixed result for Ipsen SA after a stumble earlier this week.