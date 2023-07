Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals June 2023

US FDA approvals up, with two treatments for generalized myasthenia gravis among 18 approvals in June

U.S. FDA drug approvals increased 19.18% compared to the first six months of last year, with June approvals up to 18 from the previous five months’ average of 14. Worldwide approvals are down 16.8% from the first half of 2022, but up 1.43% compared to the previous seven years’ average.